O. Panneerselvam or Edappadi K. Palanisamy, who would be the ultimate winner?

Even as Supreme Court judgment convicting V.K. Sasikala and two others and indicting former CM Jayalalithaa is like a bolt from the blue for Sasikala, who had ambitions of becoming Chief Minister, the O. Panneerselvam camp, which is celebrating the conviction by distributing sweets in many places, is in high spirits. But the ultimate question is – who is going to win the race for Chiefministership?

While Edappadi K. Palanisamy, who has been nominated as AIADMK Legislative Party leader by Sasikala, has met Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao this evening to stake his claim to form the Government, Panneerselvam is bracing for a floor test to prove his majority and is said to have conveyed this to the Governor as late as this evening through phone.

To find out the general mood prevailing among the politicians of various hues and the common man, Covai Post talked to a cross-section of politicians and cadres.

“The Edappadi Palanisamy camp has the right numbers and it would be logical on the part of the Governor to invite him to form the Government. On the other hand, if he allows Panneerselvam to take the floor test, there would be an imminent split in the party as MLAs supporting the rival camp would be identified as a separate political entity,” said Dr. Suresh, a Congress leader.

Dr. Suresh also said the Congress is closer to the DMK than anyone in the AIADMK and the party would abstain from voting if a floor test were to happen. “DMK might also abstain from trust vote,” he opined.

Charubala Thondaiman, a former Mayor of Tiruchirappalli who joined AIADMK just before Jayalalithaa’s demise, when contacted said that the political situation is very sensitive and so it would not be sensible to comment on anything. “I do not want to convey my feelings at this given moment. I will talk to you later,” she said.

V.C. Arukutty, the Kaundampalayam MLA who spoke to Covai Post earlier, said that “there may be only a handful of MLAs in the Panneerselvam camp, but the numbers might grow leading to the passing of the floor test.”

Actor Gautami said that the though there is a constant flux of fortunes in the two factions, ultimately Panneerselvam will prevail. If all the ruling party MLAs voted as per their conscience, it would be OPS all the way, she said. “There is a strong stigma attached to Sasikala and so it would in the interest of the AIADMK to support Panneerselvam, who is growing not only in legitimacy and stature but also in his support among the masses.”

The majority of the AIADMK cadre who spoke to Covai Post is with O. Panneerselvam, and they want him to win this race for power and legitimacy. “After all, O. Panneerselvam is Amma’s chosen man. It is a good sign that Sasikala has lost the race for Chiefministership. If her nominee is allowed to lead the Government, again, it would be Sasikala pulling the strings from behind, as she is a proven behind the scenes operator,” said Raguraman, an AIADMK cadre.