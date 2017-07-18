Official caught red handed while accepting bribe

A head clerk in the sub registrar’s office in Tirupur district was today caught red handed while accepting money to show some official favour.
According to police, Panchanathan working in the office in Kunnathur demanded Rs.10,000 for issuing an encumbrance certificate from Kaliyappan.
As Kaliyappan approached the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, they laid a trap and asked him to pay marked notes.
Accordingly, Panchanathan was arrested, while accepting the tainted notes.
