04 Jul 2017, Edition - 721, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter makes an emergency landing in Itanagar. Due to heavy rain chopper was caught in a heavy fog
  • Andhra minister says beer a health drink, promotes its sale
  • CBI demands life sentence for 1993 blasts case convict Abu Salem
  • North Korea says has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery
  • 22 of 29 states remove border checkposts after GST rollout
  • Forest dept announces ₹5k reward for info on sea turtle eggs
  • Railway stations to have cubicles to breastfeed infants
  • Saudi Arabia gives Qatar two more days to accept demands
  • Saudi columnist suspended for comparing King to God
  • Only 20% of Tihar jail’s 14,000 inmates are convicts
Coimbatore

Official language team visits Air Force Administrative College

Covai Post Network
July 4, 2017

The Official Language Team from Air Headquarters, Delhi today visited Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here and reviewed the implementation of official language policy at the college.

The team visited various faculties and sections of AFAC and interacted with Chief Instructors and Section Commanders of various faculties and sections, an official release said here.

After inspecting the implementation of various official language policies of Government of India, the team complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the implementation of Hindi and given necessary guidance for the better implementation of official language, the release said.

The team comprised V.K. Bainiwal, Assistant Director (Official Language), Saurabh Shukla, Junior Hindi Translator, Sombir Sharma, Junior Hindi Translator and P Loknath, Senior Hindi Translator and S Singh, Senior Hindi Translator from Training Command, it said.

