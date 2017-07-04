Official language team visits Air Force Administrative College

The Official Language Team from Air Headquarters, Delhi today visited Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here and reviewed the implementation of official language policy at the college.

The team visited various faculties and sections of AFAC and interacted with Chief Instructors and Section Commanders of various faculties and sections, an official release said here.

After inspecting the implementation of various official language policies of Government of India, the team complimented the staff for their continued efforts towards the implementation of Hindi and given necessary guidance for the better implementation of official language, the release said.

The team comprised V.K. Bainiwal, Assistant Director (Official Language), Saurabh Shukla, Junior Hindi Translator, Sombir Sharma, Junior Hindi Translator and P Loknath, Senior Hindi Translator and S Singh, Senior Hindi Translator from Training Command, it said.