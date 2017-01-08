29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
Coimbatore

Officials fine 108 perpetrators for ticketless travel

Covai Post Network
January 8, 2017

Officials from the Commercial Branch of the Salem Division of Southern Railways fined 108 perpetrators who were traveling without proper tickets between Coimbatore and Salem junctions.

In checking express trains, including train number 22646 Trivandrum to Indore Ahilya Nahari Express and train number 17229 Trivandrum to Hyderabad Sabari Express, the officials collected a total fine of Rs. 39,090 from perpetrators.

A total of 108 cases, including ticketless and improper ticketing (such as travelling beyond the ticket route, travelling in a different class and travelling without proper concession authority) and un-booked luggage, were booked during the checking.

In addition, the officials also apprehended eight unauthorised vendors and handed them over to the Railway Police after collecting a fine of Rs. 3,800.

Officials further informed that more such checks will be done in the coming days.

