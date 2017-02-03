Oil spill: 34,000 sqm of sea affected; six cases booked

Chennai: Amid non-stop clean-up operations and ‘SOS’ alerts by environmental experts, as many as six cases have been filed against the management of the ship that collided with another near the Chennai coast last week, leading to huge oil spill in the sea.

According to sources, General Manager (Marine) of Kamarajar Port, Arun Kumar Gupta, has filed a complaint at Minjur police station, following which six cases have been booked.

Meanwhile, the head count of youth volunteers taking up remedial measures to clear the oil spill has been increasing.

Coast Guard personnel along with support from various government and non-government organisations continued shoreline oil spill clean up.

ICGS Varad with integral helicopter was deployed throughout the day for spill assessment and neutralisation.

Talking to reporters here, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Rajan Bargotra said 34,000 square metres of the sea were affected in total following the oil spill. He said oil patches were found in five different places in Chennai coast and most of the sludge has to be removed only manually.

Approximately, 1100 personnel braving the heat came forward today and assisted in removal of approximately 21 tonnes of oil with sludge from Ramakrishna Nagar Kuppam.

Additionally about 17 tonnes of sand mixed with sludge, sand mixed with oil and oil mixed with water was removed from other places.