FLASH NEWS Enforcement Directorate moves SC against Special Court’s order on Aircel-Maxis case which discharged Maran and other accused Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports

Coimbatore


Oil spill: 34,000 sqm of sea affected; six cases booked

Covai Post Network
February 3, 2017

Chennai: Amid non-stop clean-up operations and ‘SOS’ alerts by environmental experts, as many as six cases have been filed against the management of the ship that collided with another near the Chennai coast last week, leading to huge oil spill in the sea.

According to sources, General Manager (Marine) of Kamarajar Port, Arun Kumar Gupta, has filed a complaint at Minjur police station, following which six cases have been booked.

Meanwhile, the head count of youth volunteers taking up remedial measures to clear the oil spill has been increasing.

Coast Guard personnel along with support from various government and non-government organisations continued shoreline oil spill clean up.

ICGS Varad with integral helicopter was deployed throughout the day for spill assessment and neutralisation.

Talking to reporters here, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Rajan Bargotra said 34,000 square metres of the sea were affected in total following the oil spill. He said oil patches were found in five different places in Chennai coast and most of the sludge has to be removed only manually.

Approximately, 1100 personnel braving the heat came forward today and assisted in removal of approximately 21 tonnes of oil with sludge from Ramakrishna Nagar Kuppam.

Additionally about 17 tonnes of sand mixed with sludge, sand mixed with oil and oil mixed with water was removed from other places.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS