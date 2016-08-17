Ola Rentals launched

Cab service provider Ola announced the launch of ‘Ola Rentals’; to simplify intra city travel with hourly packages on Ola lux, Ola prime sedan, SUV and mini to address the need its corporate customers and working executives and to individuals.

With the integration of Ola Rentals and Ola Corporate, the experience of booking, travelling and billing becomes extremely efficient and streamlined for businesses. Ola Rentals is currently available in 35 cities and would soon be rolled out in 100 cities across India.

Ola Rentals enables users to save the effort of booking a cab time and again on a single day. The category comprises vehicles audited for high quality and best rated drivers, who have been handpicked and trained to offer a consistently superior experience for customers. The launch of Ola Rentals makes Ola the only mobility platform in India that provides luxury A/C cabs at hourly packages.

Raghuvesh Sarup, CMO and Head of Categories at Ola said, “We have built ‘Ola Rentals’ to address the unique needs of working executives and individuals who would like to have a vehicle at their disposal as they move from place to place. Launched recently, the category is growing and we are now taking it to the next level by introducing it for our customers on the Ola Corporate platform.

Ola Corporate has thousands of enterprise customers, who benefit from an integrated mobility platform offering on-demand cabs, shared cabs and now rental cabs as well for their employees. The Ola Rentals offers luxury vehicles, sedans and SUVs as well as high rated drivers along with all in-app safety features like SOS button and live tracking of rides,” he added.