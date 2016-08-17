FLASH NEWS More than 50 killed in Brazil prison riot in Amazon region Cricket’s first hat-trick took place on Jan 2, 1879 Ex-Congress minister Srinivasa Prasad joins BJP Over 1.3 lakh Indians committed suicide in 2015: Govt data Large fishing nets banned across Maharashtra from January 1 SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President Supreme Court bans use of religion for seeking votes India silent on growing Chinese influence: Rajapaksa Unfair to blame Russia for US election hacking: Trump Akhilesh to move EC to claim SP’s ‘cycle’ symbol: Reports

Coimbatore


Ola Rentals launched

Covai Post Network
August 17, 2016

Cab service provider Ola announced the launch of ‘Ola Rentals’; to simplify intra city travel with hourly packages on Ola lux, Ola prime sedan, SUV and mini to address the need its corporate customers and working executives and to individuals.

With the integration of Ola Rentals and Ola Corporate, the experience of booking, travelling and billing becomes extremely efficient and streamlined for businesses. Ola Rentals is currently available in 35 cities and would soon be rolled out in 100 cities across India.

Ola Rentals enables users to save the effort of booking a cab time and again on a single day. The category comprises vehicles audited for high quality and best rated drivers, who have been handpicked and trained to offer a consistently superior experience for customers. The launch of Ola Rentals makes Ola the only mobility platform in India that provides luxury A/C cabs at hourly packages.

Raghuvesh Sarup, CMO and Head of Categories at Ola said, “We have built ‘Ola Rentals’ to address the unique needs of working executives and individuals who would like to have a vehicle at their disposal as they move from place to place. Launched recently, the category is growing and we are now taking it to the next level by introducing it for our customers on the Ola Corporate platform.

Ola Corporate has thousands of enterprise customers, who benefit from an integrated mobility platform offering on-demand cabs, shared cabs and now rental cabs as well for their employees. The Ola Rentals offers luxury vehicles, sedans and SUVs as well as high rated drivers along with all in-app safety features like SOS button and live tracking of rides,” he added.

Comments 18
11/2/2016 @ 10:40:15: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Alice Krenke] - Nov 02, 2016
Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish tosay that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so!Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSOwm43tMJk [seo] - Dec 02, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://sj788.com/comment/html/?246098.html [cleaning companies dallas tx] - Dec 03, 2016
Amazing blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any tips? Thanks a lot! https://issuu.com/milehighsingles [check this out] - Dec 04, 2016
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol http://routeartsetsaveurs.com/instants-de-bonheur/ [paid search vs search engine optimization] - Dec 04, 2016
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read? https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogados de accidentes de trabajo] - Dec 07, 2016
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things about it! http://dominiclanex317.weebly.com/dominiclanee7734/houston-texas-abogados-de-accidentes-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [weebly.com] - Dec 07, 2016
Awsome info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks in advance 🙂 http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Hi there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform. http://www.stumbleupon.com/stumbler/dallasseoexpert [national seo expert] - Dec 08, 2016
"There is visibly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made various nice points in features also." [eebest8 best] - Dec 09, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://kayleighnorx915.weebly.com/kayleighnorrisx251/abogados-de-accidentes-en-houston-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Abogados de accidentes de autos] - Dec 11, 2016
Awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on... [zdrowa i skuteczna dieta] - Dec 13, 2016
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64CRiE8TlSs [reverse commissions reviews] - Dec 24, 2016
I was reading through some of your posts on this internet site and I conceive this website is very instructive! Continue putting up. http://www.complaintsboard.com/complaints/great-expectations-dfw-fort-worth-texas-c461533.html [real cleveland singles Reviews] - Dec 25, 2016
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQDmE0GWQRY [best seo the universe] - Dec 26, 2016
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Elisha Speight] - Dec 31, 2016
Thanks for your post on the traveling industry. We would also like contribute that if your senior contemplating traveling, it is absolutely essential that you buy travel insurance for retirees. When traveling, older persons are at greatest risk of getting a health care emergency. Getting the right insurance policies package in your age group can safeguard your health and provide you with peace of mind. buy viagra online https://ibuyjunkvehicles.com/ [buy viagra online] - Jan 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS