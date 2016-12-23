FLASH NEWS Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore

Coimbatore


On a mission to make Science an easy subject

Harsha V.H
December 23, 2016

Twenty-year-old S. Aravindan is on a mission. A mission to take science to every village school and make the children understand and develop interest in the subject.

“It all started when I was in school. Science was taught to us from books. We never knew what experiments were. The books were just a source of information and knowledge. But I was very much interested in the subject,” Aravindan told The Covai Post.

Aravindan, who is studying B.Sc Physics, started a separate YouTube in which every science experiment has been explained in detail in Tamil. “When I entered college, I realised the importance of practical knowledge through experiments conducted in a lab. I had missed so much and didn’t want that to happen to other children,” he said.

“The YouTube was not of much use as most of the villages do not have Internet connection,” he said.

Aravindan started scouting from one school to another since October and has been explaining experiments to students of Grades 6, 7 and 8 in easy Tamil. His friends have lent a helping hand by procuring the necessary apparatus to conduct the experiments.

“My parents and friends are playing a major role in my mission to make the student realise that Science is an interesting subject and not a tough one,” said Aravindan, who wants to pursue his higher studies in Aero Physics Indian Institute of Astrophysics or Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS