On a mission to make Science an easy subject

Twenty-year-old S. Aravindan is on a mission. A mission to take science to every village school and make the children understand and develop interest in the subject.

“It all started when I was in school. Science was taught to us from books. We never knew what experiments were. The books were just a source of information and knowledge. But I was very much interested in the subject,” Aravindan told The Covai Post.

Aravindan, who is studying B.Sc Physics, started a separate YouTube in which every science experiment has been explained in detail in Tamil. “When I entered college, I realised the importance of practical knowledge through experiments conducted in a lab. I had missed so much and didn’t want that to happen to other children,” he said.

“The YouTube was not of much use as most of the villages do not have Internet connection,” he said.

Aravindan started scouting from one school to another since October and has been explaining experiments to students of Grades 6, 7 and 8 in easy Tamil. His friends have lent a helping hand by procuring the necessary apparatus to conduct the experiments.

“My parents and friends are playing a major role in my mission to make the student realise that Science is an interesting subject and not a tough one,” said Aravindan, who wants to pursue his higher studies in Aero Physics Indian Institute of Astrophysics or Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.