Onam holiday on August 28

In view of Onam festival and for the sake of the sizable Malayalam-speaking population that lives in Coimbatore, collector Archana Patnaik has declared a holiday for Coimbatore district on August 28.

All the state government enterprises and educational institutions will remain closed on the day, according to an official release. Important services, including the district treasury, sub-treasuries, and offices connected with Government Security will function with skeleton staff.

To compensate for the leave, September 12 will be a working day for Coimbatore.