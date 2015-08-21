FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Onam holiday on August 28

by Covai Post Network
August 21, 2015

In view of Onam festival and for the sake of the sizable Malayalam-speaking population that lives in Coimbatore, collector Archana Patnaik has declared a holiday for Coimbatore district on August 28.

All the state government enterprises and educational institutions will remain closed on the day, according to an official release. Important services, including the district treasury, sub-treasuries, and offices connected with Government Security will function with skeleton staff.

To compensate for the leave, September 12 will be a working day for Coimbatore.

Comments 5
Only wanna input on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is rattling superb :D. http://www.newsdakotaclassifieds.com/author/donnadesign5/ [Larry Goettl] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:37:55: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Denver Ritthaler] - Nov 02, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Wade Wehrsig] - Dec 31, 2016
I simply want to tell you that I'm new to blogging and actually loved you're page. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You certainly come with excellent writings. Thanks a lot for sharing your web site. [important link] - Feb 08, 2017
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated! http://www.A5sNLHoofh.com/A5sNLHoofh [Debra Bracamontes] - Feb 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS