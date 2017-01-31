One-day conference on FDI organised

To have a complete understanding of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and its role in the development of Indian economy, a one-day national conference on FDI was organised today by the Department of Commerce, Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Dr. M. Kochadai, Resource Person from Pondicherry University presided over the session. Research scholars, faculty and students from more than 30 colleges and universities presented papers.

In the conference, the benefits, drawbacks, criticism and policy measures were discussed, and solutions to overcome the problems relating to FDI were also deliberated. In the end, certain policy measures which the government should implement were suggested in this academic forum.

Certificates for the participants were distributed by Dr. S. Sivagnanan, Asst. Prof, Department of Commerce, Government Arts College, Coimbatore.