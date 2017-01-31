FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


One-day conference on FDI organised

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017

To have a complete understanding of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and its role in the development of Indian economy, a one-day national conference on FDI was organised today by the Department of Commerce, Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Dr. M. Kochadai, Resource Person from Pondicherry University presided over the session. Research scholars, faculty and students from more than 30 colleges and universities presented papers.

In the conference, the benefits, drawbacks, criticism and policy measures were discussed, and solutions to overcome the problems relating to FDI were also deliberated. In the end, certain policy measures which the government should implement were suggested in this academic forum.

Certificates for the participants were distributed by Dr. S. Sivagnanan, Asst. Prof, Department of Commerce, Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

