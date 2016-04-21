01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
Coimbatore

One-day nature visit for children

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2016

The Canopy Nature Academy is all set to organize a one-day trek for children to familiarize them with nature.

The Canopy Nature Academy was founded a few years ago. The foundation aims at working towards the conservation of nature and wildlife.

“The one-day nature visit will introduce the children to various concepts of nature, like preserving our water bodies, conservation of wildlife, and planting more trees, among others. We plan to take the group of children to the Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park, where they will be shown the various species of butterflies and trees,” John Joseph, one of the volunteers of Canopy Nature Academy says.

The Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park is rich in marine life too. Children who participate in this nature visit will get a glimpse of the active aquatic life of this park.

This day-long nature visit is open to children aged between nine and 14. Participants will be provided with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

