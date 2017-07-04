One dead, 10 hurt in accident near Pollachi

A private bus from Somanthurai Chithur area to Pollachi road hit a tree in Pilichinampalayam near Pollachi resulting in the death of a woman and leaving 10 injured.

The dead has been identified as Valarmathi from Udumalpettai.

According to police, the cause of the accident was negligent driving. The private bus driver Karuppusamy swerved when he saw a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, lost control of the speeding vehicle and hit a road side tree. While the woman died instantaneously, the injured passengers were immediately taken to hospitals nearby.

A case has been registered against the driver and investigation is on.