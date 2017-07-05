One held for attack on CPM office

A 31-year old youth was arrested on charges of hurling petrol bombs at the District CPM office in the city on June 17.

The youth, identified as Saravanakumar from nearby Mettupalayam, is said to be a hardcore VHP activist and returned from London, where he was working as an engineer a few years ago, police said.

The arrest was made based on CCTV footages along a 12-km stretch, in which two persons were found moving on a motor cycle without registration number that day.

Preliminary inquiry revealed with Saravanakumar, who was arrested past midnight yesterday, that he was deeply hurt due to brutal killing of persons belonging various Hindu outfits in Kerala, where the CPM is in power, police said.

The bombs were hurled as a `revenge and to teach a lesson to the Left party’, he told the police.

Two persons on the motorcycle had hurled the bombs, resulting in damage to a car parked in front of the office and also breaking window panes.

Saravanakumar was produced before a court and remanded in custody. He has been lodged in the Central Jail and search was on for his accomplice.