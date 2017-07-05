05 Jul 2017, Edition - 722, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • The Telangana Excise department arrested seven people in connection with a drug racket
  • Lalu Yadav rejects leadership of Rahul Gandhi, hints Priyanka Gandhi should lead in 2019
  • UP Govt has incurred a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore following ban on liquor shops along national and state highways
  • UP CM rejects proposal to buy new Mercedes for his fleet
  • We’ve waited 70 years for you: Israel PM to PM Modi
  • Time to teach India ‘bitter lesson’ than 1962: Chinese media
  • Ex-Ukrainian minister calls for terror attacks in Russia
  • Sri Lanka’s worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
  • China sets up research base to counter illegal drones
  • US reclassifies nuclear operations to hide safety records
Coimbatore

One held for attack on CPM office

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2017

A 31-year old youth was arrested on charges of hurling petrol bombs at the District CPM office in the city on June 17.

The youth, identified as Saravanakumar from nearby Mettupalayam, is said to be a hardcore VHP activist and returned from London, where he was working as an engineer a few years ago, police said.

The arrest was made based on CCTV footages along a 12-km stretch, in which two persons were found moving on a motor cycle without registration number that day.

Preliminary inquiry revealed with Saravanakumar, who was arrested past midnight yesterday, that he was deeply hurt due to brutal killing of persons belonging various Hindu outfits in Kerala, where the CPM is in power, police said.

The bombs were hurled as a `revenge and to teach a lesson to the Left party’, he told the police.

Two persons on the motorcycle had hurled the bombs, resulting in damage to a car parked in front of the office and also breaking window panes.

Saravanakumar was produced before a court and remanded in custody. He has been lodged in the Central Jail and search was on for his accomplice.

