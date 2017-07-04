One held in Chennai for ISIS links

Chennai: A team of officials from Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a suspected ISIS sympathiser from his residence in Wall Tax Road in North Chennai.

Sources said Haroon Rasheed, who runs a CD shop in Burma Bazaar, had allegedly been raising funds for the terror outfit. The team had earlier conducted investigation with Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Mylapore, who was arrested in February, on charges of raising funds. He told the police that he used several links inside the city to send funds to ISIS.

He gave details about Karimullah and Riay of Mannadi and Tausif of Triplicane, through whom the transfers were made to one Ahmed who in turn send the funds to ISIS headquarters in Syria. It was also found that Iqbal had sent Rs 50,000 in Chinese currency earlier. He had also planned to visit Iran last year to pay a huge sum through an agent, from his Karur Vysya Bank account. But he called off the trip due to poor health and instead visited the consulate general of Iran in Hyderabad.

Based on the information given by Iqbal, the police rounded up Rasheed after monitoring his activities for a week. His bank account, phone call records and friends were also kept under watch.

Police said Rasheed used various links to transfer money to the outfit. But his activities were exposed after the police found him transferring Rs 5 lakh for purchasing mobile phones recently. “The terrorists do not directly transfer the money to Iraq or Syria. Instead the money is diverted to countries like Malaysia, Singapore and Korea before reaching the outfit’s headquarters,” said a police official.

Rasheed was brought to Pondy Bazaar police station and later taken to Jaipur around 8 am by flight.