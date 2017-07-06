06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

One killed, three injured in accident

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017
A woman was killed and three others, including a two-year-old girl, were injured when a speeding motorcycle dashed knocked them down at Avinashi Road here.

According to police, a four-member family from Tirupur had come for treatment in a private hospital this morning. While getting back from the hospital, they were crossing the road to reach a hotel, when the two-wheeler knocked them down.

While Rajathi died on the spot, her niece Kokila, Kokila’s two-year-old daughter Jaqueline and another person Manikandan sustained injuries.

The motor cycle rider, Pradeep, who sustained head injury, has been hospitalised,while the pillion rider managed to escape.

Kokila’s husband escaped unhurt.

