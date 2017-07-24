One kilo gold seized in airport, one held

Customs officials at the Coimbatore airport today seized one kilo gold from passenger who landed by an Air Arabia flight from Kuwait.

According to sources, officials, on suspicion, intercepted Abdul Gafoor, who landed early this morning and examined his luggage.

The officials found gold concealed in electronic goods, weighing about one kilo, valued at Rs. 30 lakh. police said.

Gafoor, hailing from Kozhikode in Kerala was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.