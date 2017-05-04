28 May 2017, Edition - 684, Sunday
  • Was harassed, forced to sell Kodanadu Estate: Former owner
  • In 3 years, we achieved what UPA couldn’t in 70: Amit Shah
  • Modi becomes most followed leader on Facebook
  • India’s first e-taxi, e-rickshaw flagged off in Nagpur
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
Coimbatore

One more held in Kodanadu Bungalow murder

Covai Post Network
May 4, 2017

Udhagamandalam: One more person was arrested today from Kerala in connection with the murder and dacoity in the late Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu Bungalow a week ago.

On a tipoff, a special police team went to Cherthala in Alapuzha in Kerala and took Manoj Sami into custody and brought him to Kothagiri police station, police said.

He was later taken to the bungalow and following interrogation produced before Kothagiri Judicial Magistrate Sridhar who sent him to police custody for three days.

Police, who suspect involvement of 11 persons in the break-in and murder, had earlier arrested eight, while the key accused and former driver of Jayalalithaa was killed in an accident near Salem.

Co-conspirator Sayan, who also meet with an accident, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Coimbatore.

