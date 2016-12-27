FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Coimbatore


One-year-old succumbs to dengue

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
A one year old child, who was under going treatment for dengue, died at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital today.

According to CMCH authorities, Keerthana from Tirupur, was shifted here after being admitted to a private hospital in Tirupur with high fever and breathing difficulties on December 24.

Blood samples collected from the child confirmed that she was suffering from dengue, following which she was shifted to emergency ward and given special care and treatment. But Keerthana succumbed on Tuesday, doctors at CMCH said.

With Keerthana’s death the number of person who have died to due to dengue has risen to 11 in the Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in the last 10 months.

