One-year-old succumbs to dengue

A one year old child, who was under going treatment for dengue, died at the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital today.

According to CMCH authorities, Keerthana from Tirupur, was shifted here after being admitted to a private hospital in Tirupur with high fever and breathing difficulties on December 24.

Blood samples collected from the child confirmed that she was suffering from dengue, following which she was shifted to emergency ward and given special care and treatment. But Keerthana succumbed on Tuesday, doctors at CMCH said.

With Keerthana’s death the number of person who have died to due to dengue has risen to 11 in the Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in the last 10 months.