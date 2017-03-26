FLASH NEWS UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks all BJP office bearers & public representatives not to undertake any contractual work & instead monitor them 34 injured as gas explosion flattens several buildings in UK India end second of the fourth Test at 248 for six in reply to Australia’s 1st innings total of 300 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited finalises major plan to manufacture nearly 1000 military helicopters & over 100 planes. AK Saseendran, Kerala transport minister resigns from post 1 killed, 13 injured after gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub in Ohio, USA Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins season opening Australian GP; Lewis Hamilton 2nd & team-mate Valtteri Bottas 3rd New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat: PM Modi MDMK chief Vaiko joins the farmers from Tamil Nadu, protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi for drought relief fund, reports Supreme Court to go paperless in 6 months: CJI

Coimbatore


ONGC men retain the trophy; Chattisgarh emerge champions in womens’

Covai Post Network
March 26, 2017

Defending Champions ONGC, Dehradun stamped its authority in Basket Ball, by retaining the trophy for the third
consecutive time by defeating arch rivals and last year runners IOB, Chennai 55-52 in the men’s category in the 31st Federation Cup Basket Ball championship, which concluded here today.

In the women’s category Chattisgarh emerged champions by defeating Southern Railways 77-67.

In an absorbing men’s match, both the teams showed their prowess till the end and ONGC had to pull up its socks, as the team trailed two points at the half time 21-23.

However, the holders proved their mettle, maintained the slender lead to retain the trophy. Amrithpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi potted 17 points each for the champion team, while Prasanna Venkatesh 14 and Pratham Singh with 11 points played well for the Bank.

Chattisgarh, who were runners last year, defeated Southern Railway 77-67 to annex women’s trophy, just leading by two points at half time with score reading 44-42.

Poonam Chaturvedi and Sharanjeet Kaur played well for the winners potting 28 and 27 points respectively, while P Anitha scored 23 and S Neena 17 for Railways.

For third and fourth places in men’s section, Indian Air Force defeated ASC, Bengaluru 85-79 to emerge third.

In the women’s section, West Bengal pushed Tamil Nadu to fourth place by scoring 81-52 win.

