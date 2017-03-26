ONGC men retain the trophy; Chattisgarh emerge champions in womens’

Defending Champions ONGC, Dehradun stamped its authority in Basket Ball, by retaining the trophy for the third

consecutive time by defeating arch rivals and last year runners IOB, Chennai 55-52 in the men’s category in the 31st Federation Cup Basket Ball championship, which concluded here today.

In the women’s category Chattisgarh emerged champions by defeating Southern Railways 77-67.

In an absorbing men’s match, both the teams showed their prowess till the end and ONGC had to pull up its socks, as the team trailed two points at the half time 21-23.

However, the holders proved their mettle, maintained the slender lead to retain the trophy. Amrithpal Singh and Vishesh Bhriguvanshi potted 17 points each for the champion team, while Prasanna Venkatesh 14 and Pratham Singh with 11 points played well for the Bank.

Chattisgarh, who were runners last year, defeated Southern Railway 77-67 to annex women’s trophy, just leading by two points at half time with score reading 44-42.

Poonam Chaturvedi and Sharanjeet Kaur played well for the winners potting 28 and 27 points respectively, while P Anitha scored 23 and S Neena 17 for Railways.

For third and fourth places in men’s section, Indian Air Force defeated ASC, Bengaluru 85-79 to emerge third.

In the women’s section, West Bengal pushed Tamil Nadu to fourth place by scoring 81-52 win.