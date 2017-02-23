FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


Only me and Deepa can inherit Jaya’s properties, says Deepak

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar today said that he and his sister, Deepa, would inherit their aunt’s Poes Garden residence and other properties.

In an interview to a news channel over phone, Deepak said he wouldpay the Rs. 100 crore fine (for his aunt) as ordered by the courts. “Only me and Deepa can inherit her (Jayalalithaa’s) properties. Nobody can stake claim for it,” he said.

The late leader’s nephew also said he would not accept T.T.V. Dinakaran as AIADMK’s Deputy General Secretary.
At the same time, he said he was not against Sasikala functioning as AIADMK chief.

He alleged that Sasikala was forced to appoint Dinakaran to the party post to have a family rule which the party cadres would not accept. “The party will split,” he remarked.

