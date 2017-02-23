Only me and Deepa can inherit Jaya’s properties, says Deepak

Chennai: Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar today said that he and his sister, Deepa, would inherit their aunt’s Poes Garden residence and other properties.

In an interview to a news channel over phone, Deepak said he wouldpay the Rs. 100 crore fine (for his aunt) as ordered by the courts. “Only me and Deepa can inherit her (Jayalalithaa’s) properties. Nobody can stake claim for it,” he said.

The late leader’s nephew also said he would not accept T.T.V. Dinakaran as AIADMK’s Deputy General Secretary.

At the same time, he said he was not against Sasikala functioning as AIADMK chief.

He alleged that Sasikala was forced to appoint Dinakaran to the party post to have a family rule which the party cadres would not accept. “The party will split,” he remarked.