Ooty flower show from May 19

Udhagamandalam: The annual flower show, the major attraction of the month-long summer festival in Nilgiris district, will begin in Udhagamandalam on May 19.

The three-day 121st flower show will be held at Government Botanical Garden, where lakhs of flowers will be decorated in different shapes to attract the tourists.

Other events during the summer festival include vegetable show in Kothagiri on May 6 and 7, Rose show in Udhgamandalam on May 13 and 14, a release from Horticulture Department said.

Gudalur will host spice show from May 12 to 14, while fruit show will be organised in Sims Park in Coonoor, the release added.