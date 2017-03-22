FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Ooty flower show from May 19

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017
Udhagamandalam: The annual flower show, the major attraction of the month-long summer festival in Nilgiris district, will begin in Udhagamandalam on May 19.

The three-day 121st flower show will be held at Government Botanical Garden, where lakhs of flowers will be decorated in different shapes to attract the tourists.

Other events during the summer festival include vegetable show in Kothagiri on May 6 and 7, Rose show in Udhgamandalam on May 13 and 14, a release from Horticulture Department said.

Gudalur will host spice show from May 12 to 14, while fruit show will be organised in Sims Park in Coonoor, the release added.

