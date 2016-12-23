FLASH NEWS Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore

Coimbatore


Ooty gearing up for year-end flow of tourists

D.Radhakrishnan
December 23, 2016

Udhagamandalam: With a welcome wetness setting the tone, the annual Christmas and New Year tourist season has commenced in this holiday destination.

Starved of water owing to a shortfall of about 60 per cent in the annual rainfall, Ooty residents were keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that at least the end of the year would be better. With both the south-west and north-east monsoons playing truant, the water situation was being watched closely by both officials and people.

Expressing hope of getting more rains, Joint Director of Horticulture N Mani told The Covai Post that the recent spell had benefited tourist spots like the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and Sim’s Park which were getting ready for the summer of 2017.

Pointing out that on an average about 4,000 tourists visited the GBG every day, he said the number was much more on weekends. The inflow is expected to pick up as Christmas and New Year get closer, and continue to be good till Pongal. Tourists from North India and foreigners preferred this part of the year to visit the Nilgiris.

Regretting that this year the fortunes of tourism dependent sectors were fluctuating severely, N Chandrashekar, Secretary, Nilgiri Hotels and Restaurants Association, said that the Cauvery inter-state dispute, demonetisation and the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had hit them hard. He added that all those in the hospitality and travel trades were looking forward to the year-end tourism to cover lost ground. The enquiries for rooms were encouraging. Many of the hotels were getting ready to organise special programmes.

Cake-mixing ceremonies, carol services and the like are also accentuating the Christmas spirit.

Tourists who are regular visitors during December/January said that the hill station atmosphere is best savoured during winter.

“We can go about our business in a leisurely manner,” they added. The warm days and nippy evenings cannot be experienced during any other part of the year.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS