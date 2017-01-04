FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Ooty’s Bonda Bhai

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

A tea shop owner here has been providing snacks and beverage to school students in the evening, free of cost for the last 30 years.

Mohammed Ali Hajiyar, who runs a tea shop in Ooty market for the last 30 years, has bee doing this for one hour from 4 p.m. which sometimes extends by another half an hour, depending on the demand.
“When I used to get back from school no body would give me snacks. I decided to give the students some snacks as they may be tired and feel hungry after a long day in school,” he says.

Initially, he was giving only bajjis and bondas. Later he started giving them vegetable puffs and samosas along with tea, to the students of Government School.

“Students from other schools also have started coming now. The number hovers between 100 and 150”, Hajiyar, whom the students address as ‘Bonda Bhai’, adds.

Of his weekly income of Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 per week, Hajiyar spends 30 per cent towards the noble cause.

