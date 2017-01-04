Ooty’s Bonda Bhai

A tea shop owner here has been providing snacks and beverage to school students in the evening, free of cost for the last 30 years.

Mohammed Ali Hajiyar, who runs a tea shop in Ooty market for the last 30 years, has bee doing this for one hour from 4 p.m. which sometimes extends by another half an hour, depending on the demand.

“When I used to get back from school no body would give me snacks. I decided to give the students some snacks as they may be tired and feel hungry after a long day in school,” he says.

Initially, he was giving only bajjis and bondas. Later he started giving them vegetable puffs and samosas along with tea, to the students of Government School.

“Students from other schools also have started coming now. The number hovers between 100 and 150”, Hajiyar, whom the students address as ‘Bonda Bhai’, adds.

Of his weekly income of Rs.10,000 to Rs.15,000 per week, Hajiyar spends 30 per cent towards the noble cause.