17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President
  • 98-99% voter turnout recorded in Presidential elections
  • Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is the only President of India elected without contest till now
  • CBSE planning 10, 12 exams on same dates in different shifts
  • Petition to challenge domicile rules for medical seats in SC
  • Defamation plea against Kapil Mishra to be heard on July 28
  • 30,000 students plant saplings in NDMC’s green drive
  • 39 abducted Indians in Iraq may be in jail: Sushma Swaraj
  • Go, meet voters: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP leaders
  • Air India Express flight skids off runway
Coimbatore

Opposition, OPS come to the rescue of beleaguered Kamal Haasan

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Even as ruling AIADMK faction stepped up the ante against actor Kamal Haasan for speaking against corruption, opposition parties and OPS faction came to the rescue of the thespian.

The day began with finance minister D Jayakumar stepping into the issue, with a diatribe against Kamal Haasan alleging that he was indulging in mudslinging and “we will not keep quiet about it.”

He told media persons on Monday that the actor should enter political and make the charges.

Kamal Haasan is also under attack for hosting Tamil version of Big Boss, for the obscenity the show contained and how it was damaging to the Tamil culture and traditions.

“Why was Kamal Haasan silent all the while when Jayalalithaa was alive and was the chief minister” Jayakumar questioned.

DMK working president, MK Stalin, former chief minister O Panneerselvam, CPM state secretary C Ramakrishanan were among the politicians who rallied round the actor under attack from the government for his comment that “there was a need to change the corrupt government system in Tamil Nadu.

Panneerselvam said that in a democracy everyone had the right to air their views and if the ministers had substance, they should counter the charges with proof instead of threatening the actor. In a statement, Stalin said that Kamal Haasan, like any other citizen, has only reflected what the people of Tamil Nadu feels about the AIADMK government in the state. The government should take the criticism and correct mistakes pointed out by the people, Stalin said.

CPM secretary Ramakrishnan said the ministers should refute Kamal Haasan’s allegations with proof. No one can take any a person’s right to air views in a democracy, he said.

Ruling AIADMK faction ministers launched a war against the actor, digging up dirt in his personal life.

Tamil Nadu law minister C Ve Shanmugam described Kamal Haasan a “third rate actor” and he has also been involved with many women. “We all know Kamal Haasan had an affair with an actress, did not marry her and asked her to go out after living with her for many years,” he said adding Kamal Haasan’s personal life was against the culture of the state.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

37 Healthiest Foods for Women
May 05, 2017

If you ask us, a balanced diet, and not diamonds, are a woman's best friend. Whether it is at home or at work, working round the clock can be exhausting. We know that the nutrition...

Read More