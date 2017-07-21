Opposition parties in TN demand CBI probe into Gutkha scam

​Chennai: The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu including DMK and PMK have demanded an CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore gutkha scam involving senior police officers.

Both the parties also charged the AIADMK government for concealing the letter written by the IT department on the gutkha scam in the Madras High Court.

Political leaders’ reaction came a day after the AIADMK government, Chief Secretary Girija Vidyanathan on a petition filed in the High court challenging the two-year extension given to DGP T K Rajendran despite his name figuring in the Gutkha scam, had said that the concern authorities had not received any letter from the IT department.

Claiming that the Chief Secretary’s affidavit showed that the DVAC could not probe the scam in a free and fair manner, Stalin demanded a CBI probe into the Gutkha scam and also into the alleged irregularities in the two year extension given to Rajendran as DGP.

Echoing similar views, PMK founder alleged that the state government has committed a “mistake”

on the issue, he said the High court should suo motu take it up as a separate case, besides ordering a CBI probe into the gutkha scam.