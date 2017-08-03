OPS claims Palanisamy-Dinakaran `tussle’ on in ruling party

Former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam today said that his party AIADMK (Puratchithalaivi Amma) was closely monitoring the developments in the new friction between factions of Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy and TTV Dinakaran.

Enroute Erode, Paneerselvam told mediapersons at the city airport that a tussle was going on in the ruling party after the return of Dinakaran.

“Whatever be the matter, the majority of the workers in AIADMK are with us, as we follow the path of founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa,+ he said.

Asked about property attachment of Health Minister Vijayabhaskar, Paneerselvam said the department had to take action. He added that he had been raising the issue of corruption in all departments right from the start of the government assuming power. This was a `betrayal’ of founder MG Ramachandran who always worked for the welfare of the people and fought corruption, he added.

On the demand for NEET exemption, he said that the State needed it and was all support for the cause.