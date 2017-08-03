OPS claims Palanisamy-Dinakaran `tussle’ on in ruling party

Former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam today said that his party AIADMK (Puratchithalaivi Amma) was closely monitoring the developments in the new friction between factions of Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy and TTV Dinakaran.
Enroute Erode, Paneerselvam told mediapersons at the city airport that a tussle was going on in the ruling party after the return of Dinakaran.
“Whatever be the matter, the majority of the workers in AIADMK are with us, as we follow the path of founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa,+ he said.
Asked about property attachment of Health Minister Vijayabhaskar, Paneerselvam said the department had to take action. He added that he had been raising the issue of corruption in all departments right from the start of the government assuming power. This was a `betrayal’ of founder MG Ramachandran who always worked for the welfare of the people and fought corruption, he added.
On the demand for NEET exemption, he said that the State needed it and was all support for the cause.
Smartphones, iPads and a range of smart devices appear more intelligent than the human brain and are revolutionary inventions, but equally enormous are their negative consequences ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More