OPS faction MLA formally joins ruling party

V C Arukutty, the first MLA to identify with O Paneerselvam during the crisis in AIADMK, today joined the rival faction AIADMK Amma, which is ruling Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister, Edapadi Palanisamy in nearby Salem.

Arukutty went to the house of Palanisamy in Salem and expressed his desire to join the ruling party and Chief Minister, responded and welcomed him to the party fold by adorning a shawl.

Arukutty said that he had then joined Paneerselvam camp considering the welfare of the people of his constituency, Kaundampalayam here.

However, of late, AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) sidelined him and he had no other option but to join the ruling dispensation, after talking to the people of his constituency, Arukutty said.

“It is purely for the welfare of the constituency, as development projects will not come there, if I continue to oppose the Government. I have the blessings of the constituency people,” he said.

Sources in the Paneerselvam group however claimed that Arukutty might have received threats from the ruling party to leave the camp. Moreover, majority of the people in his constituency are with Paneerselvam, sources said.