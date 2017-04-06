OPS faction’s campaign with Amma’s coffin backfires

Campaigning for RK Nagar bye election on Thursday sunk to a new low with OPS faction using a dummy dead body of J Jayalalithaa for electioneering in Korukkupet in the constituency.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had in his last day in power had ordered a probe into the death of Jayalaltihaa and later demanded a CBI probe into her death.

Former education minister M Foi Pandiarajan was seen standing near the dummy and coffin that some enthusiastic party workers brought for campaigning in Korrukuept of RK Nagar.

Although sources to the former minister said that he had objected to this manner of campaigning and admonished the workers, he is seen with folded hands in a campaign vehicle even as the dummy was placed in the front of the vehicle.

The police immediately intervened and removed the dummy dead body and coffin. They also issued a stern warning to the party workers, sources said.

According to sources, the idea to use a dummy dead body of Amma was of AIADMK PRO Tamilselvi, which she has denied on a private television channel. But she also denied that there was anything wrong if the dummy was used as many party workers were only paying homage to amma.

TTV Dinakaran, Sasikala faction candidate, deplored the use of Amma’s dummy dead body fopr campaigning and said this only goes to prove to what lengths the OPS and his team would go for winning elections.

He is also contemplating filing a police complaint as also one with the election commission.