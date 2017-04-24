FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


OPS group does not wants merger talks to happen: EPS camp leaders

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

Chennai: The O Panneerselvam camp is stiffening its stance even as the E Palaniswami camp is eager for merger talks. This is clear from the tone and tenor of the OPS camp that refused to begin merger talks until and unless Sasikala and Dinakaran were formally ousted from the party and an inquiry is ordered into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Complaints that the OPS camp is deliberately shifting the goal post came from EPS camp leaders, who were desperately seeking out leaders from the OPS camp. Said senior MP from AIADMK (Amma) Vaidyalingam that if the High Court orders a probe the government will immediately comply and on Sasikala, the case is with election commission.

The demands of OPS camp are not justified at this stage and ahead of merger talks, he said adding that “also it was not within the purview of the government when constitutional bodies were seized of the matter.”

On Monday, the merger talks were to begin but got postponed after two senior leaders of OPS camp came out strongly reiterating the party stand of a probe into Jayalalithaa’s death and immediate and formal removal of Sasikala and Dinakaran.

Commenting on this, the EPS group said the OPS group was wanting to put a full stop to the merger talks. It seems as if they don’t want the merger talks to continue. The OPS group that was ready to talk merger has begun putting conditions to stall the progress.

“We are appealing to the OPS group, through you, to come for merger talks,” said Vaidyalingam.

Addressing mediapersons after a series of meetings on Monday, senior Panneerselvam faction leader and Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan said Sasikala and Dinakaran should be expelled from the party, which should be freed from the clutches of the “Mannargudi mafia”.

He also charged that the EPS group seemed to be functioning as if by a remote control, or some outside forces.

With the two sides sticking firm to their respective stands, it is doubtful if the two sides would sit down for formal talks, at least late this evening as was earlier scheduled. There was no official confirmation of talks happening at the time of writing this report.

