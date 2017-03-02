OPS group reiterates allegations of foul play in Jayalalithaa’s death

Chennai: “Someone pushed Jayalalithaa at her Poes Garden house and she was brought to Apollo Hospital” alleged former TN assembly speaker PH Pandian on Thursday.

Reiterating a set of allegations that he made earlier, the former speaker and his former MP son Manoj Pandian, said that there appeared to be foul play in the death of Jayalalithaa and only an impartial probe can find out the truth.

The father son duo raised a serious of questions, designed to insinuate wrong doing on the part of the hospital at somebody’s behest but Pandian was careful in not naming anyone, other than the Apollo Hospital which he said must come out with truths and facts of the case.

Pandian senior alleged that “Amma (Jayalalithaa) fell down after someone pushed her. Nobody knows what happened to Amma after that. A police official called an ambulance, and she was taken to hospital.” He was briefing press persons outside the residence of O Panneerselvam, whose group has already urged the president to order an impartial probe into Jayalalithaa’s death when a delegation called on him at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week.

Pandian and his son demanded answers as to what time an ambulance came to Poes Garden and what time it reached Apollo hospital and the vedio recordind of the events be revealed. “More than 27 CCTV cameras were removed from Apollo Hospital after Jayalalithaa was hospitalized,” the former speaker said. Who ordered the removal of video cameras, he questioned.

The hospital must explain who permitted the doctors to stop medical treatment to Jayalalithaa. Normally the permission has to be given by the immediate relatives of the patient, and the hospital must come out with the truth, he said.