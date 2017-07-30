OPS like a brother, will work together soon; S P Velumani

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today said that former Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam is like a brother and soon both the factions will work together.

Refuting the allegations that the Government has created obstacles for conducting a meeting of Paneerselvam in the city last night, Velumani told reporters that there was no no truth in the charges and the permission was given days ahead of the programme.

“There are certain forces to create problems,” he said.

“OPS (Paneerselvam) is like a brother and the Two Leaves symbol will be retrieved at the earliest and both will work together,” he said.

On controversy over desilting issue at Katcharayan lake in Edapadi, the Chief Minister’s constituency in Salem district, the minister said that the allegation was political motivated DMK that ruled in alliance with Congress for a decade, did nothing for the benefit of Tamil Nadu, he said adding that they even failed to tackle the power cut that prevailed then.