OPS revolts, puts spanner in Sasikala’s works

Sasikala summons all cabinet ministers for an emergency meeting at Poes Gardens after OPS bomb exploded

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday night, invoked Amma and hit out at Chinnamma and alleged that he was forced to resign.

After a 40 minute prayer and meditation in front of Jayalalithaa memorial, OPS said the spirit of Amma had asked him to tell some of the truths to the people of Tamil Nadu.

OPS declared that he was forced to quit because Sasikala became irked because of his growing popularity and good work being done that “I was forced to quit. It is because of the force and pressure against me that I had to quit,” he told a battery of media persons at Marina after his meditation. It is now an all out war that has broken out in the AIADMK, with some leaders slowly gravitating towards OPS.

“A chief minister should be having the support from the ground, whoever it is, Pannerselvam said adding that it need not be OPS but it can be anyone. “I will fight for this till my end, even if I am alone,” Pannerselvam said just before winding up attack. “ I will withdraw my resignation, if cadres wish,” Panneerselvam said.

AIADMK legal team chief Durai Murugan was the first jump onto OPS bandwagon, which is bound to grow. According to sources, some MLAs may be wanting to side with him and definitely among the cadres, Sasikala is extremely unpopular.

Sasikala called for an emergency meeting at Poes Gardens soon after the OPS bomb exploded shattering her dreams of taking over as the chief minister.

The Chief Minister is said to have got support from the BJP and central government, said political analysts.

BJP spokesperson had praised OPS and praised him for saving Tamil Nadu.

He sat with a silent prayer for 40 minutes, prayed to Amma, and then said it was the spirit of Amma that asked him to go to the people with the truths.

“At the Sunday meeting of MLAs, I was forced to tender my resignation,” Panneerselvam said.

“I came to pay respects to Amma. My soncsience was hurt. Some truths have to be told to the people of Tamil Nadu. The atma of Jayalalithaa asked me to reveal truths to people of Tamil Nadu, which is why I am standing here. During the treatment of Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital and she deteriorated, the party and the government needed to be saved. In that state, I was met with and requested to take charge but I said Selvi Jayalalithaa was still being treated. I asked them what was the hurry. I was told that an emergency decision was to be taken.

I was asked to save the party and the government, and which is why I took over as Chief Minister,” Panneerselvam said.

He also blamed ministers for undermining his position every time at the behest of Sasikala.