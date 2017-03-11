OPS to announce RK Nagar candidate on Sunday

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will announce the candidate in Chennai tomorrow for the R K Nagar Assembly bye-election, according to former Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan.

The bye-election, follows the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Pandiarajan said Panneerselvam would announce all the details at a press meet scheduled in Chennai. “As things stand, we have bright prospects to win the bye-election,” he said.

On two leaves election symbol, he said, “We are confident of getting it back, since after the removal of general secretary, the presidium chairman and treasurer were the authority in the party, as per the constitution.”

“We have filed a case in the Supreme Court against the vote of confidence motion. If it is done, we are confident of winning with a majority,” he adds.

All the MLAs had visited their constituencies and `understood’ the people’s sentiment. There would be a change in Tamil Nadu, `as in the conscience of MLAs’, Pandiarajan said.

Regarding the hike in VAT on petrol and diesel, he said Jayalalithaa was totally against this and the present ‘benami’ government had gone against here wishes and put the public into lot of hardship.