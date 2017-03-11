FLASH NEWS Captain Amrinder Singh has won from Patiala urban seat by a margin of over 51000 votes India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha coast BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma wins from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 9 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh BJP ahead in 48 constituencies as per trends from 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. BJP heads for huge win in UP, U’khand; Congress ahead in Punjab, close fight in Goa, Manipur Congress leading in 15 seats in Manipur Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila loses to three-time CM Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal constituency in Manipur 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police

OPS to announce RK Nagar candidate on Sunday

Covai Post Network
March 11, 2017
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will announce the candidate in Chennai tomorrow for the R K Nagar Assembly bye-election, according to former Minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan.

The bye-election, follows the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Pandiarajan said Panneerselvam would announce all the details at a press meet scheduled in Chennai. “As things stand, we have bright prospects to win the bye-election,” he said.

On two leaves election symbol, he said, “We are confident of getting it back, since after the removal of general secretary, the presidium chairman and treasurer were the authority in the party, as per the constitution.”

“We have filed a case in the Supreme Court against the vote of confidence motion. If it is done, we are confident of winning with a majority,” he adds.

All the MLAs had visited their constituencies and `understood’ the people’s sentiment. There would be a change in Tamil Nadu, `as in the conscience of MLAs’, Pandiarajan said.

Regarding the hike in VAT on petrol and diesel, he said Jayalalithaa was totally against this and the present ‘benami’ government had gone against here wishes and put the public into lot of hardship.

