Coimbatore


OPS to tour TN seeking justice

Covai Post Network
February 16, 2017
Image credit : File photo

O. Panneerselvam, who lost the race to Edappadi K. Palanisamy, would return to the people and tour entire Tamil Nadu seeking justice.

According to C. Pandian, a leader in his camp, a petition has been submitted to the Election Commission of India, praying for disqualification of V.K. Sasikala as General Secretary of the party.

“As people are with us, we will tour the entire state, seeking justice from the people. Sasikala, a nominated and temporary General Secretary has no powers to remove us from the primary membership of the party. She has no power to reinduct T.T.V. Dinakaran into the party, who was removed by our late leader J. Jayalalithaa,” he said.

Meanwhile, O. Panneerselvam and his supporters visited the samadhi of Jayalalithaa and offered floral tributes there. The leaders later told waiting journalists that the anti-people government, which has assumed office, would be overthrown by democratic forces.

