Optional catering services in Shatabdi Express introduced

Southern Railway has introduced the provision of ‘Optional Catering Services’ in the Shatabdi Express.

“At the time of booking, passenger can mention whether they want to avail the catering services or not. The catering charges would be included in the fare only in case passenger opts for catering services,” said a press release.

Once the preference is made, no changes would be allowed. “No partial catering service shall be provided to the passengers under this scheme,” the release added.

Optional catering facility has been introduced on a trial basis for a period of 180 days.