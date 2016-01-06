Organs harvest from 5-year-old child saves 6 lives

Even in the midst of a heart-wrenching tragedy, the parents of a five-year-old brain-dead girl came forward to donate her vital organs, giving new lease of life to six persons.

Baby Janasruthi of Karur district, was a student of Class I. On January 2, the first school day of 2016, while she was on her way to the school with her mother, she met with an accident. She was first admitted to a private hospital. When the condition became critical, she was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), on the evening of January 5.

Doctors declared Baby Janasruthi brain dead when she failed to respond to treatment.

After her parents consented to donating her organs, a team of doctors from Government Hospital and KMCH harvested her kidneys, heart valve, liver and eyes. The heart valve, a kidney, and liver were sent to Chennai Madras Medical Mission, Fortis, and Apollo Hospital respectively on a special flight. The other kidney was transplanted at KMCH. The eyes were sent to Aravind Eye Hospital.

The child’s father, Thangavelu, a cook at Paramathivellur Government Hostel, said that he was so proud that her daughter will live long through these recipients.

Dr. Arun N. Palaniswami, Director Quality, KMCH, said that baby Janasruthi is the youngest child organ donor outside Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.