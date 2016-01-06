FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Organs harvest from 5-year-old child saves 6 lives

Covai Post Network
January 6, 2016

Even in the midst of a heart-wrenching tragedy, the parents of a five-year-old brain-dead girl came forward to donate her vital organs, giving new lease of life to six persons.

Baby Janasruthi of Karur district, was a student of Class I. On January 2, the first school day of 2016, while she was on her way to the school with her mother, she met with an accident. She was first admitted to a private hospital. When the condition became critical, she was brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), on the evening of January 5.

Doctors declared Baby Janasruthi brain dead when she failed to respond to treatment.

After her parents consented to donating her organs, a team of doctors from Government Hospital and KMCH harvested her kidneys, heart valve, liver and eyes. The heart valve, a kidney, and liver were sent to Chennai Madras Medical Mission, Fortis, and Apollo Hospital respectively on a special flight. The other kidney was transplanted at KMCH. The eyes were sent to Aravind Eye Hospital.

The child’s father, Thangavelu, a cook at Paramathivellur Government Hostel, said that he was so proud that her daughter will live long through these recipients.

Dr. Arun N. Palaniswami, Director Quality, KMCH, said that baby Janasruthi is the youngest child organ donor outside Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.

