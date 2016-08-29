FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


Orthopaedic doctors’ meet

Covai Post Network
August 29, 2016

More than 70 doctors participated in the Special Continuing Medical Education (SEME) organised by the city-based Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Nilgiris recently. Various cases of knee, shoulder and arthroscopy surgery were presented.

A press release from Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre said the programme was presided over by Dr. David V. Rajan, founder, Ortho-One Orthopaedic Specialty Centre. Dr. K. Santosh Sahanand spoke on arthroscopy, sports medicine, trauma and cartilage reconstruction, while Dr. R. Sreeramalingam presented case studies on spine surgery. Dr. M. Shyam Sundar brought to light case studies on joint replacement surgery and Dr. B. Vidya Sagar educated the participants on foot and ankle, paediatric orthopaedics and deformity correction.

Comments 7
"My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann't imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!" [eebest8 fiverr] - Dec 09, 2016
Very informative blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome. [srodki na odchudzanie] - Dec 13, 2016
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come back at some point. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Otis Tepler] - Dec 31, 2016
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on... [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Im obliged for the blog article. Will read on... [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com/] - Jan 25, 2017
Great blog.Really thank you! Awesome. [Natural] - Feb 03, 2017
Muchos Gracias for your blog article. Cool. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 19, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS