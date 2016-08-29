Orthopaedic doctors’ meet

More than 70 doctors participated in the Special Continuing Medical Education (SEME) organised by the city-based Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Nilgiris recently. Various cases of knee, shoulder and arthroscopy surgery were presented.

A press release from Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre said the programme was presided over by Dr. David V. Rajan, founder, Ortho-One Orthopaedic Specialty Centre. Dr. K. Santosh Sahanand spoke on arthroscopy, sports medicine, trauma and cartilage reconstruction, while Dr. R. Sreeramalingam presented case studies on spine surgery. Dr. M. Shyam Sundar brought to light case studies on joint replacement surgery and Dr. B. Vidya Sagar educated the participants on foot and ankle, paediatric orthopaedics and deformity correction.