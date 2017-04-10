FLASH NEWS Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers protest nude outside South Block, demanding drought relief fund Egypt declares 3-month emergency after church bombings Trump considering sanctions against Russia, Iran over Syria Dead bat found in packaged salad sold at US Walmart IndiGo aircraft grounded after suffering bird hit mid-air Assam proposes denying govt jobs for those with over 2 kids 125-foot Ambedkar statue to be built in Andhra capital Pakistan arrests 18 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast Haryana: Minor alleges rape by mother’s 3 lovers for a year Europe’s top rabbi calls for solidarity with Muslims

Coimbatore


Osai transplants neem trees

Covai Post Network
April 10, 2017

City-based NGO Osai today transplanted neem trees to a land near the city airport.

Authorities had decided to fell six neem trees in order to carry out expansion work in the front side of the airport as they felt the trees were hindering the work.

The NGO today transplanted two of the six trees in a land near the airport and will transplant the remaining four tomorrow. “It is our prime duty to save tress. In the name of development, a number of trees are being cut.

By transplanting them, we can not only save the trees, but also the environment,” said K. Syed of Osai.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS