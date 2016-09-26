Over 12,800 to participate in Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon on Oct 2

The fourth edition of the Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon, slated for October 2, has attracted over 12,800 confirmed participation, including a 82-year old man and 74-year old woman.

The marathon is held in aid of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF), a trust dedicated to the counselling, care and support of cancer patients and their family members. Unveiling the official t-shirt for the participants and medals for the finishers, CCF managing trustee, Dr. Balaji said through the marathon, the foundation has increased awareness about cancer, helped provide early detection with the help of screening camps along with follow up care and offer counselling for patients and their family as well.

The Coimbatore Marathon, recognised by Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and Coimbatore District Athletic Association, comprises three events, a 21.1 km run (half marathon), a 10 km run and a five km run/walk, with a prize money of over Rs.2.6 lakh, race director Ramesh Ponnuswami, said.

While 20 per cent of participants are women and 13 per cent students and the oldest persons are a 82-year-old man and 74-year old woman in veterans category, he said.

Business Head, Vodafone, Tamil Nadu, the main sponsors, S. Murali said with the initiative the company hoped to create and spread awareness on cancer.