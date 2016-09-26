FLASH NEWS O Panneerselvam meets supporters at his residence in Chennai (ANI) VK Sasikala reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports

Coimbatore


Over 12,800 to participate in Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon on Oct 2

Covai Post Network
September 26, 2016

The fourth edition of the Vodafone Coimbatore Marathon, slated for October 2, has attracted over 12,800 confirmed participation, including a 82-year old man and 74-year old woman.

The marathon is held in aid of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF), a trust dedicated to the counselling, care and support of cancer patients and their family members. Unveiling the official t-shirt for the participants and medals for the finishers, CCF managing trustee, Dr. Balaji said through the marathon, the foundation has increased awareness about cancer, helped provide early detection with the help of screening camps along with follow up care and offer counselling for patients and their family as well.

The Coimbatore Marathon, recognised by Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and Coimbatore District Athletic Association, comprises three events, a 21.1 km run (half marathon), a 10 km run and a five km run/walk, with a prize money of over Rs.2.6 lakh, race director Ramesh Ponnuswami, said.

While 20 per cent of participants are women and 13 per cent students and the oldest persons are a 82-year-old man and 74-year old woman in veterans category, he said.

Business Head, Vodafone, Tamil Nadu, the main sponsors, S. Murali said with the initiative the company hoped to create and spread awareness on cancer.

