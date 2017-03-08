FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Over 2,000 join fast seeking probe into Jaya’s death

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017

Seeking to unravel the mystery behind the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, over 2,000 party workers, supporting former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam today observed one day fast in the city.

Prominent among those participated in the fast were MLAs, P.C. Arukutty, O.K. Chinnaraj, P.G.R. Arunkumar, former Minister Damodaran, former Mayor P. Rajkumar and Tamil film actor Sundararajan.

The agitators squatted in a specially erected pandal and demanded a judicial probe into the death, as there was suspicion in the minds of the
general public.

