Over 2,000 join fast seeking probe into Jaya’s death

Seeking to unravel the mystery behind the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, over 2,000 party workers, supporting former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam today observed one day fast in the city.

Prominent among those participated in the fast were MLAs, P.C. Arukutty, O.K. Chinnaraj, P.G.R. Arunkumar, former Minister Damodaran, former Mayor P. Rajkumar and Tamil film actor Sundararajan.

The agitators squatted in a specially erected pandal and demanded a judicial probe into the death, as there was suspicion in the minds of the

general public.