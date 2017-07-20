Over 3.79 lakh smart cards issued

A little over 3.79 lakh smart cards have been issued to the ration card holders in Coimbatore district so far.

Of the total 9,63,903 card holders, 3,79,418 card holders have been given smart cards, District Collector T.N. Hariharan said in a release here.

Another 59,842 smart cards are in the process of distribution through ration shops across the district, he said.