FLASH NEWS
  • Asian Athletics Championship 2017: India creates history by topping medal tally with 29 medals, China second
  • Terror accomplice from Uttar Pradesh nabbed, accused helped LeT terrorists to loot ATMs in Kashmir, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashm
  • Several terrorists eliminated by forces, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashmir
  • Beef not banned in Goa, tourists can eat whatever they like: Minister
  • Two terrorists killed in Nowgam, search operation underway
  • Royal Jordanian Airlines gets exemption from US ban on passengers carrying laptops & tablet computers on flights
  • Delhi government to ban shared cab rides
Coimbatore

Over 4,000 candidates take CET exam

Covai Post Network
July 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Seven visually challenged candidates were among over 4,000 candidates, who took Common Eligibility Test (CET) for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D programmes offered by Bharathiar University.

Various University departments and affiliated colleges conducted the CET on Sunday in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Udumalpet and Udhagamandalam.

A total of 4017 candidates had appeared for the exam, in which seven were visually challenged, a University release said today.

Candidates answered 50 multiple choice questions. While 509 candidates were allotted to Bharathiar University, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science 695 and Hindustan College of Arts and Science 1,337 candidates in the city.

Examination centre for Tiruppur is Tiruppur Kumaran College for Women (390 Candidates) Erode, Vellalar College for Women (910 Candidates) and 228 candidates opted for Udhagamandalam. A total of 311 candidates appeared for exam from Pollachi/Udumalpet, it said.

