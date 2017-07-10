Over 4,000 candidates take CET exam

Seven visually challenged candidates were among over 4,000 candidates, who took Common Eligibility Test (CET) for admission to M.Phil/Ph.D programmes offered by Bharathiar University.

Various University departments and affiliated colleges conducted the CET on Sunday in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Udumalpet and Udhagamandalam.

A total of 4017 candidates had appeared for the exam, in which seven were visually challenged, a University release said today.

Candidates answered 50 multiple choice questions. While 509 candidates were allotted to Bharathiar University, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science 695 and Hindustan College of Arts and Science 1,337 candidates in the city.

Examination centre for Tiruppur is Tiruppur Kumaran College for Women (390 Candidates) Erode, Vellalar College for Women (910 Candidates) and 228 candidates opted for Udhagamandalam. A total of 311 candidates appeared for exam from Pollachi/Udumalpet, it said.