Over 97,000 to receive degrees at 33rd BU Convocation

Over 97,000 students from Bharathiar University, its affiliated colleges as well as the Distance Stream will receive, either in person or in absentia, their degrees at the 33rd Convocation of the University on February 7 here.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in his capacity as Chancellor of the University will preside over the convocation and Dr Shashi Bala Singh, distinguished scientist and Director General R and D, Defence Research and Development Organisation, will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address, a varsity release today said.

The founding Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. R. Subbayyan, will be awarded the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his contributions to the field of education.

State Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor K.P. Anbalagan will offer felicitations and Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Ganapathi will present the report on the university’s activities.

Over 1,000 students will receive their Doctorates (Ph.D.) in various disciplines, of which 730 Ph.D. candidates will receive their honours from the Chancellor in person.

The in-person recipients comprise 387 males and 343 females. Besides, the conferment of degrees in various categories include 2,250 students in M Phil, 35,042 in Post Graduate degrees, 57,436 in Under Graduate degrees, and 1,369 students in Diploma programmes, it said.

The break-up on the basis of various faculties comprises — Arts (10,776), Social Science (21,080), Science (42,264), Education (1,976), Commerce (21,064) and Engineering (seven).