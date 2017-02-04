FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Over 97,000 to receive degrees at 33rd BU Convocation

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Over 97,000 students from Bharathiar University, its affiliated colleges as well as the Distance Stream will receive, either in person or in absentia, their degrees at the 33rd Convocation of the University on February 7 here.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in his capacity as Chancellor of the University will preside over the convocation and Dr Shashi Bala Singh, distinguished scientist and Director General R and D, Defence Research and Development Organisation, will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address, a varsity release today said.

The founding Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. R. Subbayyan, will be awarded the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his contributions to the field of education.

State Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Chancellor K.P. Anbalagan will offer felicitations and Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Ganapathi will present the report on the university’s activities.

Over 1,000 students will receive their Doctorates (Ph.D.) in various disciplines, of which 730 Ph.D. candidates will receive their honours from the Chancellor in person.

The in-person recipients comprise 387 males and 343 females. Besides, the conferment of degrees in various categories include 2,250 students in M Phil, 35,042 in Post Graduate degrees, 57,436 in Under Graduate degrees, and 1,369 students in Diploma programmes, it said.

The break-up on the basis of various faculties comprises — Arts (10,776), Social Science (21,080), Science (42,264), Education (1,976), Commerce (21,064) and Engineering (seven).

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS