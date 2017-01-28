Overcoming odds, this 19 YO releases music video

A music video themed on the poems written by John Daniel 19 year old boy was released on 26th January to mark the occasion of Republic Day at Hotel Residency.

John Daniel is a victim of cerebralpalsy and microcephally that has crippled his limbs and rendered him speech impaired.

The video inspires people to dwell deeply into the meaning of their existence, the richness around them and to get free from the destructiveness that ego and pride brings.

The video is produced as a CSR intiative by VITAE international accounting services Pvt Ltd.

The video was released by Dr. Deep Chand Singh of India’s Short Film Festivals and Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology in AIBHAS of Amity University.

The entire cast in the video are staff at VITAE International.The music video is directed by Rhoda Daniel VITAE’s media head.

The music video is the second of the media production of VITAE International . The first one ‘The power of love and commitment – the Jethro Daniel Story’ is a documentary which has won multiple International Film Festival Award.