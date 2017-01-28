FLASH NEWS Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development is seen on ground: Amit Shah while releasing party’s manifesto Serena Williams beats Venus Williams in the Australian Open finals 2017: Lifts 23rd Grand Slam title Air India flight makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast: PM Modi at NCC rally America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as he criticised President Donald Trump Old mortar shell found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi; entire area cordoned off and evacuated, reports Competent board did Sunanda Pushkar’s postmortem, concluded death is due to poisoning & is unnatural: Forensic Dept Head, AIIMS Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race ‘Kambala’ in Mangaluru

Coimbatore


Overcoming odds, this 19 YO releases music video

Covai Post Network
January 28, 2017

A music video themed on the poems written by John Daniel 19 year old boy was released on 26th January to mark the occasion of Republic Day at Hotel Residency.

John Daniel is a victim of cerebralpalsy and microcephally that has crippled his limbs and rendered him speech impaired.

The video inspires people to dwell deeply into the meaning of their existence, the richness around them and to get free from the destructiveness that ego and pride brings.

The video is produced as a CSR intiative by VITAE international accounting services Pvt Ltd.

The video was released by Dr. Deep Chand Singh of India’s Short Film Festivals and Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology in AIBHAS of Amity University.

The entire cast in the video are staff at VITAE International.The music video is directed by Rhoda Daniel VITAE’s media head.

The music video is the second of the media production of VITAE International . The first one ‘The power of love and commitment – the Jethro Daniel Story’ is a documentary which has won multiple International Film Festival Award.

