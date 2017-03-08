Overwhelming response to day-long fast by AIADMK rebel camp in delta districts

Thanjavur: The day-long fast by the AIADMK rebel camp in delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam – known as the citadel of ‘Mannargudi Mafia’ – witnessed an overwhelming response from among the party workers.

Although no special arrangements had been made by the organisers to mobilise crowds, party workers voluntarily took part in the fast held in here. Each district witnessed a large turnout of party workers, much to the chagrin of the Sasikala faction.

The AIADMK rebel camp led by O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS faction, had called for the day-long fast demanding a probe into former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

In Thanjavur, party workers including a considerable number of women observed fast in front of the Head Post Office. They were led by advocate MS Anand. In Kumbakonam, the AIADMK workers led by former MLA Thavamani observed fast in front of the Gandhi Park. Hundreds of AIADMK workers took part in it.

In Tiruvarur, Narayansamy, a party functionary, led the fast held in front of the railway station. About 500 workers took part in it.

Former Minister KA Jayapal led the fast held in front of the New Bus Stand in Nagapattinam. Over 10,000 workers including large numbers of women took part in it, sources said.