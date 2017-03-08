FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Overwhelming response to day-long fast by AIADMK rebel camp in delta districts

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017

Thanjavur: The day-long fast by the AIADMK rebel camp in delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam – known as the citadel of ‘Mannargudi Mafia’ – witnessed an overwhelming response from among the party workers.

Although no special arrangements had been made by the organisers to mobilise crowds, party workers voluntarily took part in the fast held in here. Each district witnessed a large turnout of party workers, much to the chagrin of the Sasikala faction.

The AIADMK rebel camp led by O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS faction, had called for the day-long fast demanding a probe into former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

In Thanjavur, party workers including a considerable number of women observed fast in front of the Head Post Office. They were led by advocate MS Anand. In Kumbakonam, the AIADMK workers led by former MLA Thavamani observed fast in front of the Gandhi Park. Hundreds of AIADMK workers took part in it.

In Tiruvarur, Narayansamy, a party functionary, led the fast held in front of the railway station. About 500 workers took part in it.

Former Minister KA Jayapal led the fast held in front of the New Bus Stand in Nagapattinam. Over 10,000 workers including large numbers of women took part in it, sources said.

