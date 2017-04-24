P.K. Das Memorial Life Time Achievement Awards accorded

As many as 77 awards including the P.K. Das Memorial Life Time Achievement Award were distributed to the winners at the Nehru Group of Institutions here on Sunday.

The awards, which are given on the birthdate of the Founder Chairman of the institutions, P.K. Das, were received by recipients from various Schools in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

While 44 recipients from Schools in Tamil Nadu received the award and 32 recipients from Schools in Kerala received the P.K. Das Memorial Best Teacher award.

S.R. Jees Maria from the Arokiamatha Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi and T.N. Ramasamy, from the KHNUP Kamaraj Higher Secondary School in Rajapalayam from Tamil Nadu received the P.K. Das Memorial Life Time awards.

Two teachers from Kerala including Shirley Ann Thomas from the Believers Church Residential School at Thiruvalla and Uma Devi for Palakkad Lions School in Palakkad from Kerala also received the Life Time awards.

M. Manorama, Principal of Sri Gopal Naidu Higher Secondary School, Sumathy Sreedhar, Principal of N.S. Matriculation Higher Secondary School and R. Gowri, Principal of Sindhi Vidhyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School from Tamil Nadu received the Best Principal awards.

Principals of Kerala bound schools including Sanil Jose, Principal of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School from Palakkad, Roy P.K of SFS Public School & Junior College from Ettumanoor and Chitra Gokul of Holy Trinity School from Kanjikode received the Best Principal awards.