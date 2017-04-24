FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


P.K. Das Memorial Life Time Achievement Awards accorded

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

As many as 77 awards including the P.K. Das Memorial Life Time Achievement Award were distributed to the winners at the Nehru Group of Institutions here on Sunday.

The awards, which are given on the birthdate of the Founder Chairman of the institutions, P.K. Das, were received by recipients from various Schools in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

While 44 recipients from Schools in Tamil Nadu received the award and 32 recipients from Schools in Kerala received the P.K. Das Memorial Best Teacher award.

S.R. Jees Maria from the Arokiamatha Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi and T.N. Ramasamy, from the KHNUP Kamaraj Higher Secondary School in Rajapalayam from Tamil Nadu received the P.K. Das Memorial Life Time awards.

Two teachers from Kerala including Shirley Ann Thomas from the Believers Church Residential School at Thiruvalla and Uma Devi for Palakkad Lions School in Palakkad from Kerala also received the Life Time awards.

M. Manorama, Principal of Sri Gopal Naidu Higher Secondary School, Sumathy Sreedhar, Principal of N.S. Matriculation Higher Secondary School and R. Gowri, Principal of Sindhi Vidhyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School from Tamil Nadu received the Best Principal awards.

Principals of Kerala bound schools including Sanil Jose, Principal of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School from Palakkad, Roy P.K of SFS Public School & Junior College from Ettumanoor and Chitra Gokul of Holy Trinity School from Kanjikode received the Best Principal awards.

