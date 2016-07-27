09 Aug 2017, Edition - 757, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

P.L.F members arrested for attempting rail roko in Pollachi

Covai Post Network
July 27, 2016

Around 45 workers, belonging to the Makkal Viduthalai Munnani (People’s Liberation Front) were arrested today, when they tried to picket a train near Pollachi, in Coimbatore district, to protest against the alleged attacks on Dalits in Gujarat.

The workers were heading towards the railway station to stop the trains, when the police in the vicinity arrested them.

The protesters raised slogans against those who attacked the Dalits in Una, Gujarat. They also raised slogans against Dayashankar Singh, the expelled BJP leader, for making derogatory remarks against BSP leader, Mayawati.

