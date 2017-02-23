FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


PACS Secretary arrested for embezzling Rs 1.75 crore

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tiruvarur: The Secretary of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) was arrested for embezzling the society’s fund to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore while the society’s Field Manager, his accomplice, is absconding.

Shanmugam (53), Secretary of the PACS at Peruvidaimarudur near Mannargudi sub division, and Vinodhagan, Field Manager of the society, had committed various financial irregularities. This was detected during the annual audit conducted in the society by senior officials of the Cooperative Department a few months ago.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Department, the Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) police registered a case and conducted further investigation.

Investigation by the police revealed that both Shanmugam and Vinodhagan had embezzled the society’s fund to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore. Following this, the police arrested Shanmugam and are on the lookout for Vinodhagan, who is absconding.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS