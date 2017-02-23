PACS Secretary arrested for embezzling Rs 1.75 crore

Tiruvarur: The Secretary of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) was arrested for embezzling the society’s fund to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore while the society’s Field Manager, his accomplice, is absconding.

Shanmugam (53), Secretary of the PACS at Peruvidaimarudur near Mannargudi sub division, and Vinodhagan, Field Manager of the society, had committed various financial irregularities. This was detected during the annual audit conducted in the society by senior officials of the Cooperative Department a few months ago.

Subsequently, based on a complaint by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Department, the Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW) police registered a case and conducted further investigation.

Investigation by the police revealed that both Shanmugam and Vinodhagan had embezzled the society’s fund to the tune of Rs 1.75 crore. Following this, the police arrested Shanmugam and are on the lookout for Vinodhagan, who is absconding.