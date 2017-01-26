FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


“Padma Vibhushan a recognition for seven million Isha volunteers”

Covai Post Network
January 26, 2017

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award, described it as a recognition for over seven million volunteers of Isha worldwide, involved in transmitting the science of inner well-being — particularly the Tamil people, who have executed large-scale projects in education, health and ecology.

“I congratulate the Government of India for recognising the unique offering of our volunteers, a spectacular demonstration of selflessness and commitment to the larger well-being of humanity,” Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in a statement here.

“I bow to all of you as this is your award. May this be a further inspiration for all,” the statement said.

Comments 1
Ch,shrTiis is one of my favorite things to do in EQ7. I have used this simple block when we did a BOM exchange at guild and got 24 possible layouts with the touch of a button. I am happy to post some of your block done like this as TIFFs or GIF if you like. [Xannon] - Feb 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS