“Padma Vibhushan a recognition for seven million Isha volunteers”

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award, described it as a recognition for over seven million volunteers of Isha worldwide, involved in transmitting the science of inner well-being — particularly the Tamil people, who have executed large-scale projects in education, health and ecology.

“I congratulate the Government of India for recognising the unique offering of our volunteers, a spectacular demonstration of selflessness and commitment to the larger well-being of humanity,” Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, said in a statement here.

“I bow to all of you as this is your award. May this be a further inspiration for all,” the statement said.