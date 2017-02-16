Palaniswami sworn in as TN Chief Minister

The AIADMK legislature party leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was sworn in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan today.

Rao administered oath of office and secrecy to Palaniswami first. The other 30 Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy in batches.​

Palaniswami has kept the crucial finance portfolio with himself. He also retained the portfolios of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports that he had held in the earlier O. Panneerselvam ministry.

According to an official press release from Raj Bhavan, Palaniswami will look after Public, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, General Administration, District Revenue Officers, Police and Home, Finance Planning, Legislative Assembly Elections and Passports, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Training), Public Works, Irrigation including Minor Irrigation, Programme Works, Highways and Minor Ports.

Senior party leader C. Sreenivasan will be the Forest Minister, while K.A. Sengottaiyan will be Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare.

The other Ministers are: P. Thangamani (Electricity, Prohibition and Excise), K. Raju (Cooperation), S.P. Velumani (Municipal Administration and Rural Development), D. Jayakumar (Fisheries), C.Ve. Shanmugam (Law, Courts and Prisons), K.P. Anbalagan (Higher Education), V. Saroja (Social Welfare), M.C. Sampath (Industries), K.C. Karuppanan (Environment), R. Kamaraj (Food and Civil Supplies), O.S. Manian (Handlooms and Textiles), K. Radhakrishnan (Housing and Urban Development), C. Vijaya Baskar (Health and Family Welfare), R. Doraikkannu (Agriculture), Kadambur Raju (Information and Publicity), R.B. Udhayakumar (Revenue), N. Natarajan (Tourism), K.C. Veeramani (Commercial Taxes), K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji (Milk and Dairy Development), P. Benjamin (Rural Industries), Nilofer Kafeel (Labour), M.R. Vijayabaskar (Transport), M. Manikandan (Information Technology), V.M. Rajjalakshmi (Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare), G. Baskaran (Khadi and Village Industries), S. Ramachandran (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), S. Valarmathi (Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare) and P. Balakrishna Reddy (Animal Husbandry).