01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
  • Strategic Partnership to Help Attract FDI in Defence: Arun Jaitley
  • After years of decline, Indian exports to China rose sharply in the first four months of this year
  • Action began around 7.40 AM when Pak violated ceasefire and shelled Indian positions
  • AAP to hold an EVM challenge of its own on June 3, coinciding with EC’s hackathon
  • The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 — a 7.5% increase from 2016
  • Arun Jaitley Accuses Pakistan of Scuttling Environment for Talks
  • Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad over LoC firing
  • Canon Cinema EOS camera has a new 8.85 MP CMOS sensor along with a new Dual DIGIC DV6 image processor
  • We got our hands on the HTC U11 and here’s what we think about this smartphone
Coimbatore

Pandey is new SDGM

Covai Post Network
May 19, 2017

J.P. Pandey has taken charge as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) and Chief Vigilance Officer of Southern Railway, following the retirement of R. Mukundan.

J.P. Pandey belongs to 1985 batch of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS) and has done B.Tech civil engineering from IIT, Roorkee, and M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Prior to this, he was Divisional Railway Manager, Bhavnagar, and Western Railway. He also worked as Chief Materials Manager at Northern Railway and North Central Railway, and was Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division, North Central Railway.

He has undergone various training programmes, including at General Motors, US, in 1998, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore in 2009 and Boccioni School of Management in Milan in 2015.

