Pandey is new SDGM

J.P. Pandey has taken charge as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) and Chief Vigilance Officer of Southern Railway, following the retirement of R. Mukundan.

J.P. Pandey belongs to 1985 batch of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS) and has done B.Tech civil engineering from IIT, Roorkee, and M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Prior to this, he was Divisional Railway Manager, Bhavnagar, and Western Railway. He also worked as Chief Materials Manager at Northern Railway and North Central Railway, and was Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division, North Central Railway.

He has undergone various training programmes, including at General Motors, US, in 1998, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore in 2009 and Boccioni School of Management in Milan in 2015.